Sanco disappointed at extension of state capture inquiry

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) says it is disappointed that the court had granted an order extending the period for the judicial commission on state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector commission.

Sanco was reacting to reports that the chairperson of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had obtained an interim court order which extends the deadline to complete the inquiry by two years.

Sanco National Spokesperson, Jabu Mahlangu said: “We are of the strong view that only the commencement date should be adjusted. An extension must only be considered in the last three months of the allocated 18 months duration and only after a detailed programme outlining the scope of outstanding investigations has been presented.”

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Mahlangu said such a move was necessary to curtail “high costs associated with lengthy commissions”.