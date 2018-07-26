 
South Africa 26.7.2018 06:15 am

Zuma, Thales to appear in court tomorrow

Amanda Watson
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Durban high court where he is facing charges of corruption. Zuma appeared alongside Christine Guerrier vice-president of litigation at Thales France. Picture: Gallo Images

Thales may try to request a permanent stay of prosecution based on a perceived infringement of the company’s right to a fair trial.

Former president Jacob Zuma – accused number one – won’t be alone in the dock tomorrow as Thales (Pty) Limited – accused number two – will be there following the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision not to withdraw corruption charges against the company.

The NPA’s decision was announced yesterday after it had rejected Thales’ – represented in the dock by Christine Guerrier – representations.

Guerrier has been excused from appearing in court as she has to fly in from France each time. However, she will be called to represent the company when the trial eventually begins.

It is also believed that Thales’ legal team may try to request a permanent stay of prosecution based on a perceived infringement of the company’s right to a fair trial.

The move is an echo of Thales’ strategy in 2009, wherein Zuma also did the same.

Both were unsuccessful and state prosecutor Billy Downer has been waiting a long time to proceed, noting at Zuma and Guerrier’s first appearance that he was ready.

