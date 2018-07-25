Beitbridge searches yield capped fused explosives, illicit cigarettes

Customs officers made busts of capped fused explosives as well as illicit cigarettes at the Beitbridge border post in Zimbabwe, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said today.

Spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi said on July 19, a panel van travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa was intercepted for a random search.

“Custom officers found 300 units of suspected cables of explosives valued at approximately R75 000 and the driver claimed to not know who the owner was,” Mkosi said.

The South African Police Services and its bomb squad were immediately called to identify the explosives.

A criminal case was opened and a Zimbabwean national and the explosives were handed over to the police. The panel van was detained and placed into the Sars state warehouse.

In a separate incident cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes totalling 3 997 hidden in 40 bags worth approximately R966 915 was recovered on Saturday.

The bags belonged to a Zimbabwean national passenger. He was then arrested.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.