There’ll be no winners in global trade war, China’s Xi warns

A developing trade war will hurt the world economy and will yield no winners, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned today.

Tensions have risen between the United States and China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, stemming from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in a bid to protect producers in the world’s biggest economy.

Xi told the 10th summit of the Brics grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Johannesburg that unilateralism and protectionism were mounting, dealing a “severe blow” to multilateralism.

“We are facing a choice between cooperation and confrontation,” he said.

“A trade war should be rejected because there will be no winner. Those who pursue this course will only end up hurting themselves.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

