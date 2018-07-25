 
menu
South Africa 25.7.2018 04:56 pm

There’ll be no winners in global trade war, China’s Xi warns

ANA
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 10th Brics summit in Johannesburg, 25 July 2018. Picture: ANA

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 10th Brics summit in Johannesburg, 25 July 2018. Picture: ANA

Those who pursue this course will only end up hurting themselves, the Chinese leader told the 10th Brics summit in Joburg.

A developing trade war will hurt the world economy and will yield no winners, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned today.

Tensions have risen between the United States and China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, stemming from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in a bid to protect producers in the world’s biggest economy.

Xi told the 10th summit of the Brics grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Johannesburg that unilateralism and protectionism were mounting, dealing a “severe blow” to multilateralism.

“We are facing a choice between cooperation and confrontation,” he said.

“A trade war should be rejected because there will be no winner. Those who pursue this course will only end up hurting themselves.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Get wise, don’t nationalise, says Kganyago 29.7.2018
Mnangagwa pledges free, fair, transparent and peaceful Zim poll 28.7.2018
Cyril’s take on the nuclear deal, China and Brics 28.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.