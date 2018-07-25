Transport union rejects offers from Gautrain operator

The United National Transport Union (Untu) today said it has rejected both offers tabled by Bombela Operating Company (BOC) which operates the Gautrain.

According to Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager, the BOC on 17 July 2018 had offered an increase of 7 percent across the board (on basic salary and allowances), plus medical aid contribution of 50 percent, plus a collective bonus target of R8 000 per employee per year [which equates to an overall increase of the bargaining unit of 8,6 percent] or an increase of 8,5 percent across the board (on basic salary and allowances), plus medical aid contribution of 55 percent but without a bonus [equates to an overall increase of the bargaining unit of 8,4 percent].

“Untu is demanding an increase of 10 percent on basic salary plus an increase of 113 percent on housing allowance (from R750 to R1 600), plus a new transport allowance of R800 for non-shift workers, plus an increase of 101 percent on night work transport subsidy (from R31,84 to R64 per shift), plus a 10 percent increase on night shift allowance, plus a medical aid contribution at 55/45, and a R20 000 bonus per employee per year [equates to an overall increase of the bargaining unit of 19,6 percent],” said Nayager.

Nayager said BOC remains open to further negotiations via the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and was hopeful that a settlement can be reached before a planned strike commences and the BOC has requested a meeting with Untu for Thursday.

“We will confirm on Friday if strike action will commence on Monday,” said Nayager.

Untu yesterday said it has given Bombela 48-hour notice that their members will embark on a protected strike over wages.

