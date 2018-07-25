Msunduzi council’s action against city manager welcomed

News of Msunduzi council’s intention to suspended city manager Sizwe Hadebe has been widely welcomed in Pietermaritzburg, with key role-players saying this is long overdue.

This follows a special council sitting on Monday, where Hadebe was given seven days in which to indicate why he should not be suspended.

Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo confirmed that a letter would be served on Hadebe expressing the intention to suspend him. He said there would also be an investigation on allegations against Hadebe, which include alleged interference in the appointment of staff and awarding of contracts. According to the mayor, the investigation is related to an audio clip that went viral a few months ago implicating high ranking officials and politicians in a jobs-for-pals arrangement.

South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regional organiser Sibusiso Molefe said taking action against the city manager should have been taken a long time ago. “As an illustration of our concern about the state of affairs in the municipality, especially under Hadebe, we staged marches and wrote letters as early as April this year, calling for an investigation into the conduct of city manager. We are glad that this is finally taking place,” said Molefe.

Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said while they welcomed the decision by the African National Congress (ANC), they wanted a wider investigation. “We are glad that after so many weeks and months for action to be taken there is a desire to take action on what is a very serious matter,” said Majola.

Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Vennes also welcomed the intention from council to take action against Hadebe.

“Urgent intervention has been needed at Msunduzi for some time now. We are pleased that action is being taken at the top, because that’s where accountability resides. We hope that this is an indication that there is political will to put Msunduzi Municipality back on track at long last,” said Vennes, expressing hope of positive improvements in service delivery and accountability.

There have been many calls for action to be taken against Hadebe, including Monday’s picket outside city hall which took place during a council sitting.