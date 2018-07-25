 
South Africa 25.7.2018 02:08 pm

BLF case for storming public protector’s office struck off the roll

Citizen reporter
Police detain members of the Black First, Land First movement, 18 July 2016, after they entered the public protector’s office in Pretoria. Picture: Alaister Russell

The members of the BLF were facing charges of trespassing, assault and kidnapping.

The case against Black First Land First (BLF) members who were arrested for storming the office of the public protector during Advocate Thuli Madonsela’s term of office has been struck off the roll.

The BLF members were arrested on July 18, 2016, and charged with public violence, trespassing, assault and kidnapping after they stormed the office demanding an audience with then public protector Madonsela.

The organisation’s members wanted to meet with Madonsela to urge her to investigate state capture by “white capital” and “to investigate the R26 billion stolen from Sarb [South African Reserve Bank] by, amongst others, Absa and Johann Rupert”, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said.

