BLF case for storming public protector’s office struck off the roll

The case against Black First Land First (BLF) members who were arrested for storming the office of the public protector during Advocate Thuli Madonsela’s term of office has been struck off the roll.

The BLF members were arrested on July 18, 2016, and charged with public violence, trespassing, assault and kidnapping after they stormed the office demanding an audience with then public protector Madonsela.

The organisation’s members wanted to meet with Madonsela to urge her to investigate state capture by “white capital” and “to investigate the R26 billion stolen from Sarb [South African Reserve Bank] by, amongst others, Absa and Johann Rupert”, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said.

BLF 26 in court again this morning. Its been two years! We asked Adv Thuli Mandosela to investigate the R26 billion stolen from SARB by amongst othets ABSA and Johann Rupert. She called the police on us.We all know Thuli was awarded with a job and professorhip at Uni Stellenbosch — andile (@Mngxitama) July 25, 2018

