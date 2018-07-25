Man found dead in car in Estcourt, KZN

Police are on scene at a property on Connor Street in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, where a man has been found dead in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Three children burn to death inside car

Bystanders on the scene claimed the man had lit a fire outside and then taken it into the confines of a scrap vehicle to keep warm.

It is believed he suffocated to death.

On the scene are Estcourt police and detective services, who are busy with investigations, as well as mortuary services.

An inquiry has been sent to the police communication department, and this story will be updated as soon as the information is available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android