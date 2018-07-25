 
menu
South Africa 25.7.2018 01:55 pm

Man found dead in car in Estcourt, KZN

Ronelle Mungaroo
The body of a man was found in this vehicle at a premises in Connor Street.

The body of a man was found in this vehicle at a premises in Connor Street.

Bystanders on the scene claimed the man had lit a fire outside and then taken it into the confines of a scrap vehicle to keep warm.

Police are on scene at a property on Connor Street in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, where a man has been found dead in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Three children burn to death inside car

Bystanders on the scene claimed the man had lit a fire outside and then taken it into the confines of a scrap vehicle to keep warm.

It is believed he suffocated to death.

On the scene are Estcourt police and detective services, who are busy with investigations, as well as mortuary services.

An inquiry has been sent to the police communication department, and this story will be updated as soon as the information is available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Two dead after taxi and car collide 29.7.2018
Arson suspected as another fire blazes at Cape Town station 28.7.2018
WATCH: Fire blazes at Boksburg retail park 26.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.