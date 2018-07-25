Malema reminds ‘butternut head’ he wants Nkandla turned into a college

The EFF leader has continued with a week of intensive campaigning leading up to his party’s birthday fifth birthday celebration, telling a rally in Buffalo City on Tuesday that he wants ex-President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead turned into a college.

It is a call the party has already made in the past.

“We are not done with Zuma. We want that house that was built with our money to be turned into a TVET college in Nkandla so that our money can serve our people‚” said Malema.

Malema was referring to Zuma’s homestead in the KZN region of Nkandla, where more than R200 million in government spending on security upgrades at the site was seen by many as a symbol of the corruption that characterised his presidency.

He also again called Zuma “butternut head”, a long-time favoured insult of his, referring to the shape of the ex-president’s scalp. It drew massive cheers and laughter from the crowd.

A big bash at Sisa Dukashe stadium on Saturday will be preceded with a series of addresses by the EFF commander-in-chief in townships around East London.

The Citizen reported on Tuesday that the EFF may have chosen the Eastern Cape for their fifth birthday bash as the area is seen as an ANC stronghold and the EFF is trying to gain greater support in the area.

While previous addresses have taken the ANC to task on a wide range of issues, including service delivery failures, political killings and being ‘sleepists’ who need to be shaken into action by the EFF in parliament, this is the first time Malema has again brought up his old nemesis Zuma.

Analysts have questioned whether South Africa’s opposition parties, particularly the DA and the EFF, will struggle for relevance now that Zuma is no longer president.

In a column in May, Max du Preez wrote that “South Africa’s two biggest opposition parties are going to be badly bruised in the coming general election if they can’t get over their Zuma hangover soon and start inspiring voters with alternative visions of a better future.”

In February, Malema announced that he would make Ramaphosa’s life harder than he had Zuma’s, and declared South Africa’s current president as bad as his predecessor.

“What we were doing with Zuma, it was a picnic. Wait and see what is going to happen with Ramaphosa. What we are going to do to white monopoly capital this year, wait and see.”

