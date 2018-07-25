‘Victim’ who fought back against would-be hijackers says he’s ‘just fine’

A video emerged on Wednesday of a would-be hijacking victim turning the tables on the hijackers and sending them running in Bryanston, reports the Sandton Chronicle.

The video clip shows the victim, well-known businessman and CEO of Thabelo Funerals, Humbulani ‘Audrey’ Bvumbi, in a black Range Rover driving into the entrance of his complex while a black Alfa Romeo follows him. Two men then jump out of the Alfa and each approach the driver and passenger side windows.

“I am pleased to say that I was not injured and the only damage caused was to my vehicle when I shot at the guy through my window,” said Bvumbi.

The men are caught off guard when the victim takes out a firearm and fires one shot at each of the men. The two suspects flee and the victim gets out of his vehicle and continues to fire shots as the car speeds off. Randburg Police Station spokesperson Captain Makgowanyana Maja confirmed that no case has been opened. However, Bvumbi stated that a statement was taken when police officers arrived at his Bryanston home.

This is not the only time Bvumbi has been a victim of crime, in September last year The Citizen reported that his silver Rolls-Royce Ghost had been stolen and was recovered in Riverlea. Read the full article here.

He made it very clear that he was not around at the time when his Rolls-Royce Ghost was stolen but if he had, it probably wouldn’t have been taken.

“That time I was not there, it would have been different if I was,” he stated.

“I have got a number for counselling that the police gave to me but honestly I am fine.

“A man must stand for his possessions,” added Bvumbi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.