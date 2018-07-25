Shootout during armed robbery in Port Elizabeth

Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape arrested one of two suspects after an armed robbery at a spaza shop in Kwazakele.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it was alleged that two armed suspects entered Save More spaza shop on Tuesday night and demanded money, cigarettes and cellphones.

Beetge said the men started to shoot at the shop owner who attempted to hide. In the process, a 25-year-old man who was in the shop to buy cigarettes, was wounded in the leg. Beetge said the customer managed to flee and ran down the street where he flagged down police members in a vehicle who were responding to the incident.

“He quickly informed the police members of what had happened and on reaching the shop the two suspects came running out,” Beetge said. The suspects fired shots at the police who in turn returned fire.

He said the two suspects managed to evade arrest by running between houses. Beetge said that back up police vehicles arrived and a search for the suspects ensued.

Police later arrested a 24-year-old man after he was found hiding behind a house on Bucwa Street. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition. He was detained on a charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

