 
menu
South Africa 25.7.2018 11:02 am

Mining industry declares national day of safety

ANA
Mxolisi Mgojo, Chamber of Mines president, speaking during a media briefing in response to the gazetted Reviewed Mining Charter on Thursday in Johannesburg.

Mxolisi Mgojo, Chamber of Mines president, speaking during a media briefing in response to the gazetted Reviewed Mining Charter on Thursday in Johannesburg.

More than 25 workers have died underground in South African mines since the beginning of the year.

The mining industry on Wednesday declared a national campaign of safety and health days in mining 2018, to be launched mid-August, in a bid to get the industry’s quest for zero harm back on track.

At least 27 workers have died underground in South African mines since the beginning of this year, as a result of seismic activity, falls of ground, fires and lack of ventilation. The Minerals Council South Africa, which represents at least 90% of the country’s mining houses, called on members to bring to an end to all accidents at work.

Mxolisi Mgojo, the council’s president, said the day would mark both the remembrance of those whose lives have been lost in mining, and a renewed and absolute commitment by all member companies to safety and health of employees as the primary objective of every company.

“During the month of August, every member company will initiate its own safety and health day at its operations, representing a visible commitment that safety and health is the foremost priority to the industry’s leadership,” Mgojo said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Unions flexing their collective muscle against gold miners 27.7.2018
More than 600 miners rescued from Springs mine fire 26.7.2018
Trade unions to respond to wage offer in the gold sector 25.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.