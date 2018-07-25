Mining industry declares national day of safety

The mining industry on Wednesday declared a national campaign of safety and health days in mining 2018, to be launched mid-August, in a bid to get the industry’s quest for zero harm back on track.

At least 27 workers have died underground in South African mines since the beginning of this year, as a result of seismic activity, falls of ground, fires and lack of ventilation. The Minerals Council South Africa, which represents at least 90% of the country’s mining houses, called on members to bring to an end to all accidents at work.

Mxolisi Mgojo, the council’s president, said the day would mark both the remembrance of those whose lives have been lost in mining, and a renewed and absolute commitment by all member companies to safety and health of employees as the primary objective of every company.

“During the month of August, every member company will initiate its own safety and health day at its operations, representing a visible commitment that safety and health is the foremost priority to the industry’s leadership,” Mgojo said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.