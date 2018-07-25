Man given 30 years for possession of child pornography

The Newcastle Regional Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to an effective 30 years behind bars for the possession of child pornography.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man was sentenced on Monday.

“In January 2015, police received intelligence of a female who was in possession of nude pictures of children in Newcastle. The female, 14, was found, and her cellphone was seized.”

Mbhele said during the investigation by Newcastle family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detectives, it was discovered that she was taking nude pictures of two young girls aged nine and 10 and sending them to her boyfriend.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused was sleeping with a 14-year-old child. A search warrant was obtained, and the accused was arrested. His home was searched, and all hard drives with a number of child pornography images were seized.”

Mbhele said the man was taken to court where he was tried and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for having sex with a minor, 10 years for sexual grooming and 10 years for possession of images of child pornography. Five years of each sentence were suspended for five years.

Meanwhile in another matter, two other men, Jacquees Rheeder, 35, and Tiaan Malan, 31, were sentenced by the Durban Regional Court to five years’ imprisonment for child pornography.

“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit investigators from Durban Central and Pinetown received information from FCS unit in Gauteng about the accused. Rheeder was arrested at his home in Riverview Road in Waterfall, Hillcrest, when child pornography images were found at his home in November 2016,” Mbhele said.

“Malan was arrested at his place of residence in Ridge Road, Durban, after child pornographic images were seized in April 2017. All the accused’s names will be entered in the register of sexual offenders, and were declared unfit to work with children.”