South Africa 25.7.2018 09:20 am

Deceased Kruger National Park field ranger identified

Stefan de Villiers
Respect Mathebula.

The ranger was shot and killed by suspected poachers.

The ranger who was recently killed when he came into contact with a suspected poaching group in the Kruger National Park has been identified as Respect Mathebula, reports Lowvelder.

Mathebula was based at Crocodile Bridge Section. He joined SANParks in February 2015 as a field ranger at Shangoni Ranger Section, then the following year in July he moved to Crocodile Bridge Section.

“Very few people have the courage and necessary skills to perform this important task, other than rangers – which Mathebula was and will forever be part of,” said SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni.

“Respect, may your soul rest in peace. You upheld the ranger values and flew the SANParks flag high with honour. We are poorer with your absence, but will continue where you left off,” Mketeni added. 

Respect leaves behind his wife, Wisdom Ndlovu, their four children, five brothers and two sisters.

His funeral service will be on Saturday at Clare A, a village near Hluvukani in Bushbuckridge, at 6am.

