South Africa 24.7.2018 06:35 pm

Gautrain workers going on strike over wages

The strike will commence on Monday, according to the United National Transport Union, which is apologising to commuters.

The United National Transport Union (UNTU) has given Bombela, operator of the Gautrain, 48-hour notice that their members will embark on a protected strike over wages.

This comes after the majority of UNTU members working for the Gautrain voted in favour of a strike at an UNTU mass meeting that was held at Midrand yesterday.

“In accordance with South Africa’s Constitution and labour legislation, UNTU members at the Gautrain have no other alternative than to embark on a protected strike to try and force their employer to agree to their demands. It is UNTU’s last resort,” said UNTU general secretary Steve Harris.

Haris said the mass meeting was to obtain a mandate from UNTU members after the Commission for Arbitration, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) issued the union with a strike certificate last week after the deadlock in the wage negotiations could not be resolved.

“Bombela is offering UNTU members an 8.5 percent salary increase across the board but does not want to pay employees an incentive bonus. But UNTU is demanding basic salary of 10 percent, housing allowance of R1 600, transport allowance of R800 or staff card usage for office workers, NWTS R64 per hour, night shift allowance to be increased by 10 percent, medical aid contribution 55 employer/45 employee and incentive bonuses of R20 000 for all employees,” said Harris.

Haris said UNTU would like to apologise to commuters who will be affected by the strike.

The strike will commence on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)

