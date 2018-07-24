Nokuthula LSEN school ‘expected to be occupied from September’

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said today that after a delay in the issuing of the occupational certificate for Nokuthula LSEN by the City of Johannesburg, they could confirm that the anticipated official occupation of the school will be on 1 September 2018.

“For the department to facilitate a seamless relocation process, we have finalised a relocation plan,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said in response to a statement by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA shadow MEC of Education Khume Ramulifho earlier said he had visited the school and was disappointed to discover that the school was still not operational, describing it as a “white elephant”.

The department acknowledged the importance of the institution, saying: “It must be noted that the school caters for learners with the following special needs: severe intellectual disability, mild intellectual disabilities, autistic spectrum disorder, deaf and hard of hearing, and blind and visually impaired.

“The above-mentioned needs dictates that the department must be sensitive to the kind of learners involved in the entire process, and as such it is paramount for officials to be cautious and not rush the move, which might be detriment to the wellbeing of the affected learners.”

Mabona said the relocation plan focused on, among other issues, classroom allocation, verification of equipment and furniture, learner orientation (which was key for learners with special needs), as well as viewing of the school by all stakeholders.

– African News Agency (ANA)

