More than 80 Durban emerging businesses to get major economic boost

Approximately 84 emerging businesses are set to receive a major economic boost and create new networks during the South Regional Business Fair which is set to take place in Durban this weekend.

The business fair, which will be held between July 27 and 29 at KwaMyandu Shopping Centre in uMlazi, is expected to attract more than 16 000 buyers, potential investors and partners. However, the 84 confirmed exhibitors of this significant business showcase will not be the only beneficiaries.

The Ethekwini Municipality’s business support, tourism and markets unit programme manager, Nonku Mthembu, said the business fair will not only showcase locally manufactured products but will also empower aspiring entrepreneurs through several new developmental features to be hosted.

“We will create a live outdoor exhibition where experienced crafters will transfer skills to attendees by teaching them to create handmade craft,” Mthembu said.

Another new element will be pottery classes, which will be targeting school-going kids and adults. The Natural Beauty seminar will also make its debut at the fair.

Mthembu said because the hair industry is a popular and booming business, a team of natural hair experts will be on site offering lessons.

According to Mthembu, the film master-class, which seeks to empower 50 budding filmmakers, is set to take centre stage during the fair. It will be headlined by the Municipality’s Film Office, Cine Culture and e-tv’s new daily drama, Imbewu: The Seed. The master-class will be preceded by a tour to the Imbewu studios in Sydney Road on July 24 to offer the 50 emerging filmmakers first-hand filming experience.

Other informative sessions to be held during the three-day programme include the business indaba, youth business connect and innovative transfer skills, focusing mainly on manufacturing, technology and engineering services, arts and craft, fashion, fresh produce as well as beauty and lifestyle.

Mthembu urged the business community and the public to come out in their numbers to support and buy local goods during the fair.

“The whole idea of regional business fairs is to revitalise township and rural economies and this can only be achieved if we all play a role,” said Mthembu.

– African News Agency (ANA)

