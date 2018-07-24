Western Cape’s Plato condemns murder of Knysna councillor

Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato has condemned the killing of a local ward councillor in Knysna last night.

“I condemn in the strongest possible manner the shooting incident which took place in Knysna last night where a local ward councillor was killed mere metres from his home,” said Plato in a statement.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim, councillor Victor Molosi.”

The MEC said with no apparent motive or reasoning having been confirmed yet for the murder, “I call on the South African Police Service in the province and crime intelligence to launch a full investigation”.

He added that the investigation needed to confirm or refute the rumours that he received from community members this morning that the murder was politically motivated.

“Politically motivated murder has to be condemned and rooted out at every instance, not only in the Western Cape, but across South Africa. This incident shows a total disregard for the law and the life of those elected to serve the communities. No stone should be left unturned in having those responsible face the full might of the law,” he said.

Plato further called on the public to assist with information regarding the murder to report it to their closest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

