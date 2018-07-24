 
South Africa 24.7.2018 02:25 pm

Missing girl, five, found dead in Khayelitsha

Citizen Reporter
Flushing Meadows and lightning masts, Site B, Khayelitsha, Cape Town, 11 October 1987. David Goldblatt

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for murder and rape following the shocking discovery of the body of a girl who had gone missing.

Residents of the Harare informal settlement in the Cape Town township of Khayelitsha have found the body of a five-year-old girl, EWN has reported.

The girl, who was stabbed in the chest, was reported missing not long before her body was found.

She was last seen alive on Monday, when she was seen playing outside her grandmother’s house.

Police have confirmed they have arrested a 33-year-old man for the murder. He has also reportedly been charged with rape.

According to police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana: “A five-year-old girl went missing after she’d been seen playing at her grandmother’s house on 23 July. The child left for home, but she never arrived. The community started searching for her and found her clothes near a shack, where her body was also found.”

This is a developing story.

