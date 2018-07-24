Missing girl, five, found dead in Khayelitsha

Residents of the Harare informal settlement in the Cape Town township of Khayelitsha have found the body of a five-year-old girl, EWN has reported.

The girl, who was stabbed in the chest, was reported missing not long before her body was found.

She was last seen alive on Monday, when she was seen playing outside her grandmother’s house.

Police have confirmed they have arrested a 33-year-old man for the murder. He has also reportedly been charged with rape.

According to police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana: “A five-year-old girl went missing after she’d been seen playing at her grandmother’s house on 23 July. The child left for home, but she never arrived. The community started searching for her and found her clothes near a shack, where her body was also found.”

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.