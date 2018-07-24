KZN ANCYL murder allegedly over R500 – report

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) member Bongani Usher Mkhize allegedly received R500 from the man accused of his murder after having promised the accused entry into a college Mkhize attended, Isolezwe reports.

Mkhize, who was chairperson of the ANCYL at the Coastal College branch and president of the students’ representative council (SRC) at the college, was fatally gunned down on Saturday.

It was also reported that the suspect and Mkhize were seen arguing shortly before the ANCYL member was fatally shot.

The Durban-based newspaper reports Mkhize was first assaulted before he was shot.

Two men accused of Mkhize’s murder, Andile Zulu and Mfanafuthi Zulu, appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates’ Court on Monday

According to the publication, the two accused are brothers.

A friend of Mkhize was reported as saying that on the Saturday of the incident, Andile Zulu had kicked down the door where Mkhize had been a tenant, demanding that Mkhize pay him back the R500.

Mkhize’s friend added a fight ensued between Andile Zulu and Mkhize, which led to the accused going to his home and returning with his co-accused, Mfanafuthi, to fight with the ANCYL member.

“The deceased tried to run away from them and jumped into his car, but they ran after him and got him out of the car,” the friend said.

The friend, named as Sboniso Nzimakwe, said Mkhize then reached for his gun, which was in his car, but a tussle over the gun then ensued, resulting in Mkhize getting shot in the waist.

“They then took the gun from him and finished him off with it,” Nzimakwe said.

The newspaper reports Nzimakwe further said if the accused had no intention of killing Mkhize, they would not have finished him off knowing he had already been shot the first time.

Nzimakwe said he did not believe the story about the R500, but rather that the accused had decided to kill the ANCYL member.

“Because one of our friends cautioned them, saying that if they wanted their money he would give it to them, he said he was even willing to give them R1 000, but they went on with their attack, and eventually killed him [Mkhize],” Nzimakwe said.

During the accused’s appearance on Monday, they were not asked to plead, and their case was set for July 30 for a bail application.

