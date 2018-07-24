ANC mayor convicted of assaulting EFF councillor placed on leave

Embattled Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality mayor Bitsa Lenkopane has been placed on leave by her party the African National Congress (ANC).

In a statement on Monday night, ANC North West provincial spokesperson Gerald Modise said the party’s provincial executive committee had resolved that “Bitsa Lenkopane must be placed on leave from her mayoral position until the situation is normalised”.

Lenkopane, 42, has already been “suspended” by her council for allegedly not attending council meetings.

However, Lenkopane, who is the deputy provincial secretary of the ANC Women’s League in North West, was at the weekend elected regional chairperson of the party in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati.

Earlier this year, the embattled mayor was found guilty of assault at the Ganyesa Magistrates’ Court on March 5, 2018. She was convicted for assaulting Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward councillor Boipelo Bareng, and was fined R5 000 or six months’ imprisonment.

The sentence was suspended for three years on condition that she is not found guilty of the same offence.

