WSU student back in court for R14m NSFAS ‘theft’

The 28-year-old Walter Sisulu University student who erroneously received R14.1 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing theft charges.

Sibongile Mani was requested to hand herself to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Eastern Cape Provincial office in East London after it surfaced that she had allegedly spent more than R810 000 on personal items that included smartphones, imported hair pieces, and designer clothes in three months.

After her first court appearance, she was released on warning.