Sabata murder: court dismisses assault claims against cops

North West High Court Judge Ronnie Hendricks today dismissed allegations that the police beat up one of the eight men accused of the murder of Sabata Petros Chale, after he failed to make an admission statement.

“No criminal charges were opened against the police for assault, especially officers Kutumela and Mashaba who allegedly assaulted accused two,” he said, dismissing Sibonile Sobopha’s claim that he was assaulted.

Sobopha claimed that he was arrested in the Eastern Cape, put in a car, his head covered and assaulted. He said there were four policemen in the car.

He further alleges that he was denied a telephone to call his lawyer and his rights were not read to him.

“He [Sobopha] could not see who assaulted him, his head was covered…He mentioned Kutumela and Mashaba out of the four police officers. He could have heard their names and implicated them and alleged that they assaulted him… I reject the version of the accused as false and admit the State’s version.”

Sobopha and seven others were arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of Chale in Marikana near Rustenburg in North West.

The Sate alleges Aubrey Seitsang, Sobopha, Herbert Baqhesi, William Nyenyane, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Luvo Soyizwaphi and Mzolisi Mbulana killed Chale, 39, on December 8, 2016.

Chale was killed allegedly by the group over the allocation of low cost (RDP) houses in Marikana. He was hacked with spears and pangas. He sustained several stabbed wounds. The court heard that his attackers allegedly drank his blood after he was killed.

Hendricks also pointed out that despite Sobopha disputing the signature on the two admission statements, an expert was never called to testify whether it was his handwriting or not.

The judge further found that despite contradictions in the State’s single eyewitness, Josephine Tayitayi, her testimony was collaborated by another witness Mpumelelo Xakumbisa who was an accomplice in the case who turned a State witness. Xakumbisa was never arrested or charged.

The judge said both testified that Chale was stabbed and killed in Marikana, and a group of about 200 men were involved in the murder.

Tayitayi was the only eyewitness who saw how Chale was killed. She stated that Chale was stabbed and shot with a home-made gun in the stomach, his intestines protruding, while there was no intestine sticking out in the photograph and the postmortem result did not mention protruding intestines.

Hendricks pointed out that Tayitayi mentioned Napoleon Webster, but it was clear that she hated him, as he did not allocate her a low cost house, had allegedly attempted to rape her and Webster was a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) while Tayitayi was a member of the African National Congress (ANC).

The charges against Webster were withdrawn after the State conceded that there was no credible evidence against him and five others.

The matter was postponed to tomorrow (Tuesday), for continuation of the judgment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

