SABC starts second round of public consultations on editorial policy review

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has begun its second round of public consultations into the review of its 2004 editorial policy.

According to a statement, public consultations were held today in Kwa-Zulu Natal, North West and Mpumalanga provinces and are scheduled to take place until July 31 across the country.

“This follows a vigorous and successful process in which the corporation first embarked on a process to review its 2004 editorial policy on July 31, 2017,” the public broadcaster said.

“The Editorial Policy project team has since collated and consolidated the public inputs and submissions to develop a draft policy which was submitted to the corporation’s Operations Committee for comment and concurrence. The draft policy was then sent to the SABC’s board of directors for comment.”

The draft policy is available to the public and interested parties. Submissions and inputs on the draft policy can be sent via email to policy@sabc.co.za, as well as submitted through the SABC’s provincial offices. The closing date is August 1.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said “the editorial policies play a pivotal role in providing the framework within which sound decisions regarding the SABC’s content offerings are made in order to meet the public service remit which is bestowed upon the SABC as a public service broadcaster.

“We are thankful of the meaningful contribution thus far from all South African citizens and organisations, who have participated in this important process. This shows that the SABC is truly an institution for the people and a process like this one offers the citizens with a sense of ownership of this public institution.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

