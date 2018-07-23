 
South Africa 23.7.2018 06:29 pm

PICS: All the adorable cuteness of this year World of Dogs & Cats expo

Pictures by Jacques Nelles
A Rextacular Cornish Rex with an award.

From a poodle named Daniel Craig to a dog that looks like a floor mop, this year’s expo again paid tribute to pets in all their adorable variety.

The much-loved World of Dogs & Cats Exhibition returned to the Gallagher Convention Centre this weekend, and wowed pet lovers from throughout Gauteng and beyond.

The first expo was held in Durban in 1996 at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

The primary purpose of the event is to expose the public to purebred dogs and cats and inform them of what responsible dog, cat and pet ownership involves. By now the expo has embraced all sorts of pets and the people who love them.

The Citizen’s Jacques Nelles was there with his powerful camera and sharp eye to capture the adorable animals below.

Needless to say, they also captured him.

A Capuchin monkey is seen outside the entrance to the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Freddie, a Puli dog at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Happy, a Puli dog is seen with his owner Willem Wright at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Daniel Craig, a Standard Poodle, at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Belgian Malinois from the Genesis K9 Group attacks during a show at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Border Collies are seen during a show at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Renita Govender holds a Boa Constrictor at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Donskoy Sphynx named Bogdana at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Expo goers view a Devon Rex breed cat named Kenzo Jungle at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Bengal Cat named Maverick is seen at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A French Bulldog runs through a tunnel during a show at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

An Old English Sheepdog is seen jumping over obstacles during a show at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Border Collie is seen jumping over obstacles during a show at the World of Dogs & Cats pet exhibition, 22 July 2018, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles

