Four appear in Secunda court for kidnapping, forced abortion

Three men and a woman appeared in the Secunda Magistrate’s Court today on charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder, Mpumalanga police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said Seyikabi Wilson, 46, Jingo Wassua, 35, Njombozi Katiti, 43, and a woman, Lydia Mojemba, 34, allegedly kidnapped a 20-year-old pregnant woman and carried out a forced termination of her pregnancy.

“According to information at police disposal, the victim was kidnapped by the three men and the woman, who is her aunt. She was taken to Ogies where they reportedly locked her in a room and administered the procedure. They thereafter wrapped the stillborn baby with a plastic bag and threw it at a railway line”.

The victim managed to unlock the door and escape and was able to raise the alarm. The motive for the crime is still under investigation.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, described the crime as “evil” and called on the community not to take the law into their own hands.

The suspects are expected back in court on July 30 for a bail application.

– African News Agency (ANA)

