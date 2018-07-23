 
menu
South Africa 23.7.2018 05:53 pm

Four appear in Secunda court for kidnapping, forced abortion

ANA

They allegedly kidnapped a 20-year-old pregnant woman and carried out a forced termination of her pregnancy.

Three men and a woman appeared in the Secunda Magistrate’s Court today on charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder, Mpumalanga police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said Seyikabi Wilson, 46, Jingo Wassua, 35, Njombozi Katiti, 43, and a woman, Lydia Mojemba, 34, allegedly kidnapped a 20-year-old pregnant woman and carried out a forced termination of her pregnancy.

“According to information at police disposal, the victim was kidnapped by the three men and the woman, who is her aunt. She was taken to Ogies where they reportedly locked her in a room and administered the procedure. They thereafter wrapped the stillborn baby with a plastic bag and threw it at a railway line”.

The victim managed to unlock the door and escape and was able to raise the alarm. The motive for the crime is still under investigation.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, described the crime as “evil” and called on the community not to take the law into their own hands.

The suspects are expected back in court on July 30 for a bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
R50k reward to find missing four-year-old in Boksburg 24.7.2018
Aunt and three others remanded in custody for alleged forced abortion on niece 24.7.2018
Kempton Park father finds ‘kidnapped’ son after three days 17.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.