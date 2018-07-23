Twenty children injured in Durban taxi accident

Twenty children have been injured in Durban after the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a light pole on this afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue Care Operations director Garrith Jamieson said the accident happened on Adelaide Tambo Drive.

“Just before 4pm Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the single taxi had collided with a street light before coming to rest on the roadside. A total of twenty school children had sustained various injuries and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist.”

The children had been travelling home from school.

They were stabilised on the scene and taken to various Durban hospitals.

Police remained on scene for investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

