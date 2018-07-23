Roodepoort scuba divers killed in horrific accident

Four scuba divers from Roodepoort lost their lives tragically over the weekend, reports Roodepoort Northsider.

The four divers, Colwin Setzkorn, a PADI course director and owner of Scubaversity; Melani Cilliers, Scubaversity manager; and two other Scubaversity members, Marie Snyman and Matthew Baartman, died in a head-on collision involving a truck.

The incident happened 10km south of Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal while they were returning from Mozambique.

A senior associate, Annie Brown, described the four as passionate divers who enjoyed the water courses.

“Colwin had trained over 1 000 divers to obtain qualifications that include Recreation, Technical and Free Diving. His favourite course to teach was Instructor Development. He was passionate about creating leaders and passing his passion on to his interns and club members,” said Annie.

“Melani, our Scubaversity manager, was an integral part of our family. She started diving with Scubaversity 10 years ago and was considered one of our strongest team members. She is involved in the day-to-day running of the centre. Marie was a newish member of our team. She was Melani’s life-partner

“She was passionate about nature and travel, so she fitted into our family like she had always been there. Her energy, kindness and loving nature could be felt when in her presence. Matthew was one of our instructors who trained under Colwin and the senior instructors. He was a MENSA member and a passionate teacher. He also played netball in Melani’s team,” she continued.

When asked about the day-to-day running of the business, Annie said: “We will continue normally. All our trips will go on as planned. The associates will be assisting Colwin’s life-partner, Mandy Zietsman. They have been together for over 25 years and he will be sorely missed in their home.”

She added that Colwin and his team would be sadly missed by all, especially when the institution celebrated its 25th birthday.

Annie, who comforted her colleagues and family members while speaking to Northsider, advised close friends to visit their Facebook page for the funeral arrangements, as the bodies of the four still need to be brought back from Richards Bay.