Chinese President Xi Jinping to touch down in Pretoria tonight

Chinse Presidence Xi Jinping is expected to arrive in Pretoria this evening ahead of bilateral talks with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The State visit takes place within the context of strengthening strategic and historic political, economic, social and international cooperation partnership between South Africa and China,” the presidency said in a statement.

Xi and Ramaphosa will engage in bilateral talks ahead of the the 10th Brics Summit from Wednesday to Friday, where the heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are expected to attend.

– African News Agency (ANA)

