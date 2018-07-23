Fiancée joins alleged killer pastor as murder accused

The fiancée of pastor Melisizwe Monqo, 30, charged with the murder of Hlompho Mohapi, 25, from Thembalethu, briefly appeared in the George Magistrates’ Court today, Monday. Siphosile Pamba, 25, was arrested at her home in Zone 9 in Thembalethu on Friday, George Herald has reported.

The case was postponed until tomorrow for legal representation.

The 30-year-old pastor was arrested on charges of murder and fraud after it came to light that he allegedly claimed Mohapi’s life insurance policy. Police also confiscated a car they found in his possession.

Another man, Phumlani Qusheka, 28, was arrested two days after Mohapi’s body was found next to the gravel road that leads to Voëlklip, near Herold’s Bay, on Thursday, July 5. He had her cellphone in his possession. Mohapi had numerous stab wounds to her chest, and her throat was partially slit. She was laid to rest in Thembalethu on Saturday.

All three suspects will appear on Wednesday, July 25, where the cases will be joined and a possible bail application will take place.