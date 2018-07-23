 
menu
Business 23.7.2018 03:20 pm

Sappi to inject R7bn in mill expansion, production in KZN

ANA
Sappi's Saiccor Mill in Umkomaas, south of Durban. Picture: Sappi Twitter

Sappi's Saiccor Mill in Umkomaas, south of Durban. Picture: Sappi Twitter

The planned investment would increase production of dissolving wood pulp from 800 000 tonnes a year, to 890 000 tonnes a year.

Paper and packaging producer Sappi Limited today announced a total of R7.7 billion capital investments at its Saiccor Mill in Umkomaas, south of Durban, which is planned for expansion of the plant, maintenance and upgrade projects over the next five years.

The investments include a R2.7 billion capacity expansion project and a planned R5 billion over five years in various continuous improvement initiatives and upgrade projects.

Steve Binnie, Sappi group chief executive, said the company had seen significant benefits in serving its global customers from its South African operations.

“Sappi had invested some R4.3 billion from 2012 to 2018 to increase its dissolving pulp capacity in South Africa. This global market has shown such strong growth that Sappi will again increase capacity in South Africa by investing R2.7 billion at Saiccor during 2018 and 2019,” Binnie said.

Sappi said that the planned investment would increase production of dissolving wood pulp from 800 000 tonnes a year of elemental chlorine free dissolving wood pulp per annum, most of which is for the export market, to 890 000 tonnes a year.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Deadly KZN ambush may have been a mistake – taxi association 24.7.2018
Special economic envoy reveals SA’s challenges in attracting foreign investment 22.7.2018
BRICS must focus on investment-led trade – Rob Davies 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.