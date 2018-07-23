 
South Africa 23.7.2018 03:22 pm

Animal cruelty not tolerated, says Menlopark high school

Danielle Garrett
Picture: CNS.

At the weekend some Hoërskool Menlopark parents complained that matrics harmed rats and a chicken during a so-called ‘40-days’ celebration.

A top high school in the east of Pretoria has denied charges of animal cruelty by its learners at the school last week, Pretoria East Rekord has reported.

Reports suggested all the animals died.

School spokesperson Hannaliza Fechter denied the accusations and assured Rekord that an internal investigation had been launched to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Our school does not condone any form of animal cruelty whatsoever. We are shocked by the claims because people feel we are only denying that this actually took place. These accusations were completely exaggerated and they are not true,” she said.

“No one witnessed any torture or any form of cruelty towards the animals, and we are dedicated to get to the bottom of these rumours. We have a wonderful school, with talented, well-behaved children, but if it turns out that there is any merit to the claims, the appropriate steps will be taken.”

Nika van der Merwe, a grade 11 learner, told The Breakfast Show with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM on Monday morning that “on 40 days, it is a tradition for matrics to scare grade 8 learners as part of their initiation”.

“During our morning assembly, one matric learner let a rat loose, but it was picked up and taken home safely by one of the parents,” Van der Merwe told the host.

A Facebook post by Hoërskool Menlopark on Sunday.

