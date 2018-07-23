 
South Africa 23.7.2018 02:55 pm

MPs disappointed by Eskom’s multibillion-rand irregular spend

Parliament. Photo: File

The public enterprises committee says it intends to invite Eskom to Parliament ‘so that members are briefed on the latest financial results’.

The chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, on Monday expressed disappointment over Eskom recording R19.6 billion in irregular expenditure.

The power utility released its preliminary 2017/18 financial results, which also showed a net loss after tax of R2.3 billion for the year, compared with a R900-million profit for 2017.

“The power utility has in the past months come under scrutiny because of the financial and operational performance it experienced,” said Mnganga-Gcabashe.

“The committee will make time in its programme to invite Eskom, so that members are briefed on the latest financial results.”

