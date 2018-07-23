Tshwane allocates more than R25m to fix sinkholes

The City of Tshwane has allocated at least R27.5 million to address five prioritised sinkholes that have created a hazard for drivers in the last few years, said MMC roads and transport Sheila Lenna Senkubuge on Monday.

Another R25 million will be made available in the 2018/19 financial year for repairing the sinkholes.

Senkubuge was briefing the media about progress made in fixing 31 sinkholes across the city that had a negative impact businesses and inconvenienced motorists.

She said two of the five worst sinkholes were repaired in the 2017/18 financial year, with the remaining three earmarked for completion in the first quarter of this year. Three additional sinkholes will be repaired this year.

Geological investigations and repair methods have been completed on a massive sinkhole on the corner of Gerhard Street and Jean Avenue in Centurion.

Senkubuge said phase one was expected to be completed at the end of August, with the road being opened partially.

Repairs to the Laudium sinkhole, which is 25 metres in diameter and 5 metres deep, are also expected to be finished in August.

“We are doing our outmost best to minimise damage, disruptions, and risk to the City and its residents. The City’s technical teams have been working tirelessly to resolve the challenges we face,” Sekungube said.

Councillor Cilliers Brink said although some businesses had been affected by the sinkhole, the City could not pay out money at the expense of Tshwane residents without proof of loss of income.

“Any loss of income should be proved in the court of law,” he said.

He said the City had not been sued, but there had been threats of legal action.

Brink said it was unfortunate that sinkholes could not be avoided because the problem in the region was ageing infrastructure.

“We sit with asbestos pipes which are prone to collapse. It is those instances where our focus should be for prevention measures. In this financial year, we are spending more on repairs and maintenance of infrastructure compared to last year.”

