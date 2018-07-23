 
South Africa 23.7.2018 01:03 pm

SA population rises above 57 million

ANA
SA Statistician General Risenga Maluleke . Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA

The Statistician-General says about 29.5 million of the people in South Africa are women.

South Africa’s population has risen to 57.73 million, according to the 2018 mid-year population estimates released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Monday.

“We are talking about mid-year population estimates which use the latest fertility, mortality and migration data to estimate the size of the population of the Republic of South Africa. Now, [in] the mid-year estimates for 2018, we are sitting at 57.73 million people that are living in South Africa,” Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said at a media briefing in Pretoria.

“In 2017, we were sitting at 56.8 million. We had 1.2 million births, a 0.2 million net migration, and we had about half a million deaths.”

An estimated 51% (about 29.5 million) of the people in South Africa are women, 29.5% of the population are aged younger than 15, and 8.5% (4.89 million) is 60 or older.

Life expectancy at birth for 2018 is estimated at 61 for men and 67 for women.

Maluleke said the population estimates cover all residents in South Africa at the 2018 mid-year, and “are based one the latest available information”.

