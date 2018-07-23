Manana won’t be prosecuted over alleged assault of domestic worker – report

ANC member of parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana will not be prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for allegedly assaulting his domestic worker, EWN reports.

The authority said it took the decision to not prosecute Manana due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Two months ago, Manana’s then domestic worker, Christine Wiro, laid assault charges against him.

An audio recording then surfaced in which Manana could be heard offering Wiro R100 000 as “consolation” in exchange for dropping the assault charges against him.

The embattled MP has previously been convicted for assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub.

Manana was booed as he was introduced to delegates at the ANC Gauteng conference held in Pretoria at the weekend.

No one clapped as provincial speaker Ntombi Mekgwe announced the presence of Manana in front as he sat next to Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. A section of the delegates booed when his name was called.

Meanwhile, last week the NPA controversially decided to not prosecute suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane for the alleged assault of his 24-year-old son’s 17-year-old girlfriend.

This prompted the mother of the 17-year-old to seek the assistance of lobby group AfriForum to pursue the private prosecution of Moyane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android