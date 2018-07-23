Nurse found suffocated to death in KwaThema, East Rand

Police are investigating a case of murder after a medical nurse from Pholosong Hospital was found suffocated to death in Rest In Peace section last Sunday evening, reports African Reporter.

The deceased was found on the kitchen floor, tied up with clothing and suffocated with a purple jersey.

READ MORE: Girl, 15, found dead in her bedroom in Limpopo

KwaThema police spokesperson Captain Thabo Sibuyi said the deceased was found in her home, but there was no sign of forced entry.