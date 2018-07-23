Nurse found suffocated to death in KwaThema, East Rand

Police are investigating a case of murder after a medical nurse from Pholosong Hospital was found suffocated to death in Rest In Peace section last Sunday evening, reports African Reporter.
The deceased was found on the kitchen floor, tied up with clothing and suffocated with a purple jersey.
KwaThema police spokesperson Captain Thabo Sibuyi said the deceased was found in her home, but there was no sign of forced entry.
“The victim was allegedly staying alone and had walked her friend home around 8pm.
“She returned and was found dead the following morning.
“We have found signs of suffocation but the motive for the murder is still unknown.
“We are urging anyone with information to help with the investigation to come forward,” she said.
