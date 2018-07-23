‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for murder in what police believe was a crime of passion.

Willowvale police in the Eastern Cape arrested the man late on Sunday after he allegedly fatally stabbed a 31-year-old man in the early hours of the morning in Nxanxashe Village.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the suspect believed the man was in love with his girlfriend.

“Willowvale Police acted very swiftly after the murder was reported to them,” Manatha said.

The suspect will appear in court on a charge of murder on Tuesday.

