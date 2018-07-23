Marikana murder trial resumes in North West High Court

The trial of eight men from Marikana near Rustenburg, accused of killing Sabata Petros Chale is expected to resume in the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase on Monday.

Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Herbert Baqhesi, William Nyenyane, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Luvo Soyizwaphi, and Mzolisi Mbulana would appear before Judge Ronnie Hendricks for judgment.

The State alleges that the men killed Chale, 39, at Marikana West on December 8, 2016. Chale was allegedly killed by the group over the allocation of low-cost (RDP) houses in Marikana. He was hacked with spears and pangas, and sustained several stab wounds. The court heard that his attackers drank his blood after he was killed.

Prosecutor Cain Nontenjwa earlier told the court that it was “undisputed that murder was committed in Marikana”. Nontenjwa said the testimony of star witness Mpumelelo Xakumbisa, who was an alleged accomplice in the case, should be treated with care, but pointed out that his testimony was corroborated by another eyewitness Josephine Tayitayi.

“The court should be satisfied with his testimony. Accused one and two also made admissions corroborating Xakumbisa’s evidence,” Nontenjwa said.

Eric Marx, for the accused, drew the court’s attention to Chale’s wounds. “Mr Xakumbisa stated that Luvo [Soyizwaphi] told him at a meeting after the murder how he stabbed Mr Chale on the neck. There is no wound in the neck according to the medical report presented in court. His evidence could not be correct,” Marx argued.

