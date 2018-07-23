 
menu
South Africa 23.7.2018 07:32 am

Stop taking the ANC to court, Makhura tells conference delegates

ANA
Gauteng premier David Makhura at the ANC's provincial elective conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: ANA

Gauteng premier David Makhura at the ANC's provincial elective conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: ANA

Makhura says the ANC would soon identify who funds court cases launched by members against the party.

Newly elected chairman of the Gauteng African National Congress David Makhura on Sunday told conference delegates to stop taking the party to court.

”Please don’t go to court on political and organisational matters. We respect the courts… if you take us to court, we shall go there and win because we run the issues of organisation according to the [ANC] constitution,” he said to loud applause as he closed the conference.

”Let us not allow the enemies of the ANC and our revolution to fund your court actions, whose objective is to keep the ANC busy in courts, not busy on the ground serving the people.”

He assured delegates that the party would soon identify who funded court cases launched by members against the ANC.

Earlier, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule also berated the court action.

”A member of the ANC can not be the same as a member of the opposition [party] in his or her conduct, and the posture of his or her theoretical and ideological understanding. What’s important is how we derive a common programme from the branch level up, to resolve the challenges facing our society. The leadership role of our structures is not there for our selfish interests, but to serve at the best interest of the overwhelming majority of our people,” said Magashule.

The deeply divided governing party has had to deal with disgruntled members who are dissatisfied with conference outcomes.

In Gauteng, a court action by a group of members in Ekurhuleni almost derailed the provincial conference when they applied to the high court for an urgent interdict to halt the conference. The court bid failed on the eve of the conference when Judge Edwin Molahlehi dismissed the application for lack of urgency.

Makhura urged members to to do away with “lobby groups” and to instead  work towards uniting the party.

”Comrades, all lobby groups must dissolve with immediate effect. If there are comrades who leave this conference and continue to meet and discuss the regional conferences and provincial conference… that shall be out of order.”

”I want to guarantee you that no one shall be marginalised or victimized for having exercised his or her democratic right to support a particular leader in the branch, region or province,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Don’t let enemies push you to take ANC matters to court, Makhura urges members 23.7.2018
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
ANC are ‘sleepists’ who ‘kill each other’, says Malema 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.