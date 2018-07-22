 
menu
South Africa 22.7.2018 07:50 pm

Unrest continues in Kimberley as residents call for mayor to step down

Citizen Reporter
Earlier unrest in Kimberley. Image: Twitter/@neobodumela

Earlier unrest in Kimberley. Image: Twitter/@neobodumela

The recent ‘irregular’ electricity tariff hike has angered residents of the Sol Plaatjie Municipality, who cite corruption as the reason behind the increase.

Violence has once again plagued Kimberley as thousands of protesters gathered on Sunday to protest against the city’s mayor, Mangaliso Matika.

EWN reports that residents were up in arms after authorities at the Sol Plaatjie Municipality introduced a electricity tariff increases.

Unrest in the region has continued throughout July.

Several buildings were on fire following service delivery protests earlier in July.

The R260 flat fee for “electricity availability” for all homes connected to the grid on top of the normal prepaid or monthly bills introduced by Matika has since been scrapped, but residents are demanding that justice prevail in the cash-strapped municipality, claiming corruption is behind the harrowing conditions in which many residents live.

Tumelo Mosikane, one of the organisers of the protest earlier this month, said the residents wanted chief financial officer Zuziwe Mahloko and municipal manager Goolam Akharwaray investigated for corruption because the R260 fee was “irregular”.

Residents plan to write to the ANC expressing their determination to have Matika removed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
UPDATE: Mossel Bay protest action flares up again 23.7.2018
Case withdrawn against 11 arrested in KZN fuel protest 20.7.2018
Unrest near Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga 19.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.