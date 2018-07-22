Unrest continues in Kimberley as residents call for mayor to step down

Violence has once again plagued Kimberley as thousands of protesters gathered on Sunday to protest against the city’s mayor, Mangaliso Matika.

EWN reports that residents were up in arms after authorities at the Sol Plaatjie Municipality introduced a electricity tariff increases.

Thousands of Kimberley community members have gathered to map a way forward regarding protests against local mayor Mangaliso Matika. They have called for him to step down. #sabcnews #KimberleyShutDown pic.twitter.com/PYTOAVR70u — Mphankomo????️‍???? (@neobodumela) July 22, 2018

Unrest in the region has continued throughout July.

Several buildings were on fire following service delivery protests earlier in July.

The R260 flat fee for “electricity availability” for all homes connected to the grid on top of the normal prepaid or monthly bills introduced by Matika has since been scrapped, but residents are demanding that justice prevail in the cash-strapped municipality, claiming corruption is behind the harrowing conditions in which many residents live.

Tumelo Mosikane, one of the organisers of the protest earlier this month, said the residents wanted chief financial officer Zuziwe Mahloko and municipal manager Goolam Akharwaray investigated for corruption because the R260 fee was “irregular”.

Residents plan to write to the ANC expressing their determination to have Matika removed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android