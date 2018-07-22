Man dies as bakkie rolls on N1 in Cape Town

A 69-year-old man died when his bakkie crashed into the Armco barriers and rolled off the N1 near the R300 turn-off in Brackenfell in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with the other emergency services, arrived on the scene shortly after 1pm to find the bakkie on its roof on an embankment, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a 69-year-old man lying in the vehicle. The patient was quickly extricated and assessed. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)