 
menu
South Africa 22.7.2018 08:59 pm

Man dies as bakkie rolls on N1 in Cape Town

ANA
The scene of the crash. Image: ER24

The scene of the crash. Image: ER24

The 69-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene.

A 69-year-old man died when his bakkie crashed into the Armco barriers and rolled off the N1 near the R300 turn-off in Brackenfell in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with the other emergency services, arrived on the scene shortly after 1pm to find the bakkie on its roof on an embankment, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a 69-year-old man lying in the vehicle. The patient was quickly extricated and assessed. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Pretoria North schoolboy injured in hit-and-run 23.7.2018
One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup 23.7.2018
Cape Town residents urged not to dump car engines, stoves in sewers 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.