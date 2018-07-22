Gauteng ANC to release vacant land for use immediately

The Gauteng African National Congress conference has resolved to release vacant land as soon as possible for implementing expropriation of land without compensation and will not wait for the go ahead from parliament, chairman and premier David Makhura said on Sunday.

”We are not going to wait for parliament… we shall return vacant land to the people…. including government land. We are decisive that the land shall be returned to the people,” Makhura said as he closed the three-day conference held in Irene, Pretoria.

The party agreed on returning to Gauteng residents as it worked to win the 2019 national and provincial elections.

”We have adopted a plan to address the socio-economic [problems] affecting people in the province… we want to assure Gauteng people that the ANC does take you very seriously. We are also facing a battle, and that is to win in 2019… we are ready to win the elections,” Makhura said.

He said parliament’s constitutional review committee public hearings on whether to amend section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation would soon take place in Gauteng, and the ANC in the province was ready to make ”its voices heard”.

A buoyant Makhura said the provincial ANC had emerged from the conference ”more united and rejuvenated”, and pledged that he would not disappoint the province as its ANC new chairman.

– African News Agency (ANA)