South Africa 22.7.2018 06:27 pm

Gauteng ANC says no to e-tolls, commits to win 2019 elections

ANA
Newly elected ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe. Image: ANA/Gertrude Makhafola

The ANC plans an overwhelming win at the 2019 elections, and has pledged to do away with e-tolls.

The African National Congress in Gauteng will do everything possible to make sure the party wins next year’s national elections “overwhelmingly”, and also do away with e-tolls, newly elected ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said on Sunday.

”This [ANC provincial] conference made the call that e-tolls must go… we say away with e-tolls, away! We also call on government to look into the high cost of living, which has shot up high,” Khawe said to rousing applause from delegates at the St George’s Hotel conference venue in Irene, Pretoria.

”We must say no to corruption… we must say no to state capture. We also commit ourselves to to ensuring an overwhelming victory for the ANC at the 2019 election,” he said.

The three-day conference ended on Sunday. The conference elections agency is expected to announce the names of those elected to the provincial executive committee (PEC).

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is expected to address the more than 1 300 delegates. Gauteng ANC chairman David Makhura will officially close the conference.

– African News Agency (ANA)

