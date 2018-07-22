Woman dies, two men injured in Gauteng car crash

A woman was killed and two men were injured when two cars collided on Bank Road in Carletonville on the West Rand late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with the provincial emergency services, arrived on the scene shortly before 11pm to find one car on the side of the road, in the veld, while the second had come to a stop in the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Sunday.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a man and woman in one vehicle while a second man was found in the second vehicle. Paramedics extricated the patients from the vehicles and assessed them, finding that one man and a woman were in a critical condition while the second man had sustained only moderate injuries.”

The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured were provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

“Unfortunately, upon arrival at hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead,” Meiring said.