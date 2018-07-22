 
South Africa 22.7.2018 09:03 am

11 killed, four injured in KZN drive-by taxi shooting after funeral

Michaela Steele

This incident is being treated as a high-priority crime by police due to the shocking number of fatalities.

A shooting incident believed to be taxi-related took place on the R74 on Saturday evening in KwaZulu-Natal, reports the Ladysmith Gazette.

A Toyota Quantum that was travelling along the Colenso and Weenen road was riddled with bullets in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

Police were treating the incident as a high-priority crime, with at least 11 people dead and others critically injured.

Another four are in hospital and two were uninjured.

It is believed the occupants in the Quantum were returning from a funeral in the Greytown area when they were ambushed along the R74.

One person was in a critical condition and three others sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to a nearby hospital. Two other occupants were treated on scene for shock.

Paramedics stabilised and treated the survivors.

RTI, the PMB Flying Squad, and police from Ladysmith and Colenso were on scene, as well as the Provincial Task Team and Ladysmith forensics.

