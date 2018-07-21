Sekhukhune municipality chief whip’s car torched by unknown suspects

Police in Dennilton, Limpopo have launched a manhunt for the suspects who torched a vehicle belonging to the chief whip of the Sekhukhune Municipality on Friday morning, Bosveld Review reports.

The incident took place in the Mpheleng Ntshwelemotse section outside Groblersdal.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Mamphaswa Seabi, chief whip Jan Lepota Tseke was sleeping and when his vehicle was torched.

When Tseke heard his dog barking and went out to check, he discovered that his motor vehicle, parked outside, was on fire.

“Police were summoned to the scene, reacted swiftly and a manhunt ensued. No arrests have been made as yet as the suspects are still unknown,” Seabi stated.

The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage, but further investigations will reveal why Tseke was targeted.

“Anyone with information which can assist the police in arresting the suspects involved in this matter, may contact Lt-Col Botha at 079 524 1351; the crime stop number 0860010111; the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest police station,” Seabi concluded.

