One person killed, two injured in Gauteng truck and car collision

One person was killed and two others were injured when a car and a truck collided on the N12 in Fochville on Friday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 9.30pm they found one person “walking around on the scene”, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Saturday.

He had sustained minor injuries. Two other people were trapped in the car. The fire brigade had to extricate both patients using the jaws-of-life. Upon further assessment, it was found that one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The other patient had sustained serious injuries.

ER24 and the provincial emergency medical services (EMS) transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

