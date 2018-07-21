Mdumiseni Ntuli takes influential ANC KZN secretary post

Former African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli was elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary at the party’s eighth provincial conference in Durban on Saturday.

The position was fiercely contested, with Ntuli nominated alongside Super Zuma, who held the coveted full-time post before the provincial leadership was suspended in January.

Nominations for the top five positions got under way late on Friday night, after a lengthy verification of delegates’ credentials, essential in deeming the outcomes of the conference legitimate and avoiding court action.

The conference is a re-run of the ANC’s 2015 KZN conference, where Sihle Zikalala was elected chairman and Zuma secretary. That conference was declared invalid by the Pietermaritzburg High Court late last year, which led to the ANC national executive committee suspending the provincial leadership and installing interim leaders, led by Zikalala as co-ordinator and Mike Mabuyakhulu as convenor.

In a widely expected move, Zikalala was elected unopposed to the position of chairman late on Friday night, while Nomusa Dube-Ncube also stood unopposed for the treasurer post. Dube-Ncube held the same position before the leadership suspension.

Mabuyakhulu was elected deputy chairman, ousting Willies Mchunu who is also KZN premier, while Sipho Hlomuka took the position of deputy secretary.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has a history of political infighting based on factional alignments, with dozens of members and activists having been killed in the past few years in an alleged scramble for access to resources.

Zikalala and Dube-Ncube were both accepted by opposing factions in a bid to secure unity in the province and attain a favourable result in next year’s national elections. A vote for Ntuli was also deemed a unity vote and an opportunity to inject more young leadership into the provincial top five.

As the governing party’s biggest support base, the region wields great power in national policy and leadership decisions, and is considered key to unity within the national body.

Delegates seeking to maintain the status quo that existed before the leadership suspension favoured Zuma as secretary, Mchunu as deputy chairman, and Mluleki Ndobe as deputy secretary.

– African News Agency (ANA)