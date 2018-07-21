Twenty injured in Johannesburg minibus taxi crash

Twenty people were injured on Friday night when a minibus taxi veered off the road and rolled on William Nicol Drive in Bryanston, Johannesburg, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other sources, arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its roof on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Saturday.

“Several people were found scattered around on the scene while one patient was found entrapped inside the vehicle. Rescue services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the trapped patient from the vehicle.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found that approximately 20 people had been injured. Three had sustained critical injuries while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment, Meiring said.